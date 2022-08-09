DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

NYSE DSL opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 28.6% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund during the 1st quarter worth $145,000.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile

DoubleLine Funds – DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities issued by domestic or foreign corporate or other issuers, obligations of foreign sovereigns or their agencies or instrumentalities, mortgage-backed securities, hybrid REIT securities that trade on an exchange, bank loans, municipal securities, and other debt securities issued by states or local governments and their agencies, authorities, and other government-sponsored enterprises.

