Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Trading 25% Higher

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 426,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 381% from the average daily volume of 88,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price objective on Doubleview Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Doubleview Gold Trading Up 19.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.43 million and a PE ratio of -22.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.29.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

