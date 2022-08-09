Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$630.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $581.15 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $32.51. 52 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,636. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $744.15 million, a PE ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $45.66.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $187.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.80%.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 16.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 484,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,558 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

