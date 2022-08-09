DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $30.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Benchmark to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 69.11% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

Shares of DKNG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.74. The company had a trading volume of 598,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,671,858. The firm has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 88.80% and a negative net margin of 99.14%. On average, research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

