Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.03.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
DRETF stock opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $23.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.
