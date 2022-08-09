DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 2,375 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 442,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,618,000 after acquiring an additional 251,210 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 104,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,539,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.8 %

BMY traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.36. 136,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,975,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.95 and a 200 day moving average of $72.97. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

