DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 407 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 44,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,022,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.09. 12,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,509,457. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.25.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

