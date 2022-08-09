DT Investment Partners LLC Buys 955 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.2% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.36.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.29 on Tuesday, reaching $229.15. 12,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,321. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $143.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.69.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

