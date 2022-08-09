DT Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 79.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,458 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.53.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $5.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.26. 39,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,241. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

