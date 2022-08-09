DT Investment Partners LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 118,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 43,308 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.3 %

BR stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.15. The stock had a trading volume of 496 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,947. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average of $148.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.94%.

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.