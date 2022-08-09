DT Investment Partners LLC Purchases 5,078 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after acquiring an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,261,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.38. 561,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,523,704. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $177.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.36. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

