Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,136 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,971,000. Duality Advisers LP owned 0.12% of CommScope as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CommScope by 1,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,993,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,050,000 after buying an additional 2,836,141 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CommScope by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,160,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,054,000 after buying an additional 2,175,706 shares in the last quarter. FPR Partners LLC grew its holdings in CommScope by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,473,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,982,000 after buying an additional 2,140,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cavalry Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,523,000. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

CommScope Stock Down 0.4 %

CommScope stock opened at $9.66 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $16.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. CommScope’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Farid Firouzbakht acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

CommScope Profile

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.