Duality Advisers LP Acquires New Stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 51,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 43,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Lazard during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,428,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Lazard by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Lazard Stock Up 0.9 %

LAZ opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.39 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 16.85%. Lazard’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.93%.

Insider Activity at Lazard

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

