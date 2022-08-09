Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 9,583 CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth $17,046,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,799,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wedbush dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

NASDAQ CYBR opened at $137.75 on Tuesday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

