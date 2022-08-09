Duality Advisers LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 127.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $92.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200 day moving average is $97.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.48. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.51 per share, with a total value of $3,980,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,480,159.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 258,883 shares of company stock valued at $25,251,189 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.