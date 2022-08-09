Duality Advisers LP Lowers Stock Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 5,580.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after buying an additional 256,086 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $11,004,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth about $8,579,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 669,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 151,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 533,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after acquiring an additional 126,685 shares in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Avangrid Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $49.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.20 and a 52-week high of $55.57.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Avangrid had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 4.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avangrid from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Avangrid

(Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.