Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.18% of Nektar Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,891,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,307 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,329,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,261,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,047,000 after buying an additional 589,861 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,574,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $5,078,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NKTR. Oppenheimer cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Nektar Therapeutics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $68,919.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,974.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

