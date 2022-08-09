Duality Advisers LP Makes New Investment in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income increased its position in shares of Semtech by 13.6% in the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 124,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,637,000 after purchasing an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter worth $6,483,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Semtech by 5.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Semtech by 52.1% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Semtech by 22.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 38,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Semtech to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.51. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $49.91 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

