Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 18,563 Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,231,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2,671.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after buying an additional 50,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilantic Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $64.17 on Tuesday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $104.00 price target on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

