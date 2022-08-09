Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.55 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $178.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.92. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $152.15 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.83.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.