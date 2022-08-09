Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.42

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.