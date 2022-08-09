Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.42

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.42 and last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 4300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DCT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.
Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.75, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, insider Eva F. Harris bought 3,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,839.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1,040.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
Further Reading
