Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Cut to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

DUK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DUK opened at $109.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,245 shares of company stock valued at $137,021. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

