Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 22,375 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 592.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Centene by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,495. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $94.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centene news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total value of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNC. Stephens raised their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.05.

Centene Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

