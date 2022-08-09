Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $14.26 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for 2.8% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $46,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded down $6.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $345.65. 108,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,686,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.54.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.