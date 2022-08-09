Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.65 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 0.9% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 548,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 132,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.23. The company had a trading volume of 283,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,975,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $53.22 and a one year high of $80.59. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

