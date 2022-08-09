Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned 0.20% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 305.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,018,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 1,520,688 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $17,406,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 999.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 626,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,228,000 after purchasing an additional 569,148 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $7,366,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,039,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,848,000 after acquiring an additional 313,531 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,103. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.67. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

