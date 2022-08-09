Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 654,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,196,532. The company has a market capitalization of $271.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.30.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

