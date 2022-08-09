Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,693 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 5,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in 3M by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,465 shares of company stock worth $5,956,664 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

MMM traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $148.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $84.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

