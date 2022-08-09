Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 17,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.97. 47,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,840,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.77. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.50.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

