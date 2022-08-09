Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th.

EIC opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $19.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.23.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Point Income stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income Company Inc. ( NYSE:EIC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

