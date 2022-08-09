Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-$2.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.36-$7.76 EPS.

ETN stock traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $147.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,421. Eaton has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.69 and its 200 day moving average is $143.78. The company has a market cap of $58.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. Eaton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price objective on Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $161.33.

In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

