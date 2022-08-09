Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of EVF stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.04.

Get Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 52.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 426,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 147,116 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.