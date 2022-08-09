eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,711,374 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.48% of eBay worth $155,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in eBay by 66.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,845.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $47.61 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.89.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

