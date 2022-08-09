eCash Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $882.37 million and $9.86 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One eCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 153.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.55 or 0.01884948 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00014725 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,136,879,673,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

