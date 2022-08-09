EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

SATS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.53. 251,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.56. EchoStar has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.67.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $501.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 3.11%. As a group, analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in EchoStar by 185.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in EchoStar by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in EchoStar by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,554,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,772 shares during the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

