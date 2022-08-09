Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (RNEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:RNEW – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share on Monday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust stock opened at GBX 0.92 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.02. Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Ecofin U.S. Renewables Infrastructure Trust PLC, an investment trust, engages in investing in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure assets primarily in the United States.

