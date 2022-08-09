Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 2.1 %
LON EPIC opened at GBX 80.49 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £170.10 million and a P/E ratio of 463.53. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33.
Ediston Property Investment Company Profile
