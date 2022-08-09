Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Announces Dividend of GBX 0.42

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Ediston Property Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

LON EPIC opened at GBX 80.49 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £170.10 million and a P/E ratio of 463.53. Ediston Property Investment has a 12 month low of GBX 71 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 88 ($1.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 77.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36, a current ratio of 22.33 and a quick ratio of 22.33.

Ediston Property Investment Company Profile

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

