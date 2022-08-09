Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences comprises 0.9% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. American National Bank increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.16. The company had a trading volume of 24,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.