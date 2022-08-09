Efinity Token Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges (EFI)

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One Efinity Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $29.37 million and $3.37 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,138.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003843 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004316 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00037601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00128731 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00063712 BTC.

Efinity Token Coin Profile

Efinity Token (CRYPTO:EFI) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 169,857,481 coins. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @enjin.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates. Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

