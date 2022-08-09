eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $50.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS.

eHealth Stock Performance

eHealth stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,135. eHealth has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $51.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EHTH shares. Citigroup cut their price target on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

eHealth Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in eHealth by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in eHealth by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in eHealth by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

