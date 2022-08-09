eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) PT Lowered to $16.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.71.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.47. eHealth has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $51.09.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.89 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in eHealth by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eHealth by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 15,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

