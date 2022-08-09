Einsteinium Trading Up 14.9% Over Last Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $2.50 million and $2,946.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00020090 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.71 or 0.00262924 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000733 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000967 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002263 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,758,897 coins. The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe. Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation.

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

