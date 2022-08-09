Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Position Boosted by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. CM Management LLC’s holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 431,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 221,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ELDN traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.28. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $8.49.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

