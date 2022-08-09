Elysian (ELY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $70,849.00

Elysian (ELY) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 9th. Elysian has a market cap of $45,480.55 and approximately $70,849.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elysian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian (CRYPTO:ELY) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io.

Elysian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elysian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.