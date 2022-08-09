Emercoin Market Cap Tops $896,171.36 (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $896,171.36 and $7,350.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0181 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Emercoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emercoin alerts:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00051183 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000207 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,647,021 coins. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emercoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Emercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.