Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.75.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.97. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by ($0.20). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 164.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

