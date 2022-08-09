Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
ENTA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.89. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,161. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.58.
Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.
Featured Stories
