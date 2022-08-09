Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

ENTA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.89. 2,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,161. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,312,000 after buying an additional 45,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

(Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.