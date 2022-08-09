Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Evercore ISI

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the company’s previous close.

Energy Recovery Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ERII traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.53. 7,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.53 and a beta of 1.24. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexander J. Buehler sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Energy Recovery

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Energy Recovery by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 194,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Energy Recovery by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

