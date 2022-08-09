Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $292.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

ENPH opened at $287.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.15. Enphase Energy has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $308.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock valued at $41,130,902. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

