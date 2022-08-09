Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Plans $0.44 Quarterly Dividend

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Enstar Group has raised its dividend by an average of 32.2% per year over the last three years.

Enstar Group Stock Down 0.2 %

ESGRP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. 23,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,178. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.07. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $22.92 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

